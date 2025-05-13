Matthews Real Estate Investment Services

President

David Harrington is the president of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™, a role he assumed in 2022 after joining the firm in 2016. With over 25 years in commercial real estate, he oversees investment sales, leasing, debt and equity services and company operations, playing a central role in Matthews’ rapid national expansion and strategic growth. Under Harrington’s leadership, Matthews™ has opened 20+ offices and recruited over 60 industry veterans in 2023 alone. His prior experience includes roles at Marcus & Millichap and Hendricks & Partners (now Berkadia), where he specialized in multifamily investment sales. Known for fostering a collaborative and energetic culture, he is a trusted mentor and active leader in internal initiatives and events. Harrington also contributes to Matthews’ CSR efforts and local community programs. He is affiliated with the National Multifamily Housing Council and the California Bureau of Real Estate. He was named one of GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum’s “Best Bosses in CRE” in 2023.

