Phonexa

Chief Executive Officer

David Pickard is the global CEO of Phonexa, a performance marketing automation platform serving networks, brands and publishers. With 14 years at the company and over a decade in the industry, he drives Phonexa’s innovation, global expansion and strategic growth. He has been instrumental in strengthening the company’s presence in the U.K. and expanding its leadership in affiliate and performance marketing. Pickard’s background includes launching and scaling digital marketing networks, especially in financial services, showcasing his expertise in lead generation and affiliate program growth. His vision is to position Phonexa as a global leader by leveraging its enterprise-grade software to enhance campaign performance and streamline customer acquisition. Phonexa’s all-in-one suite powers outcomes-based marketing through tools that track and optimize leads, calls, clicks and customer behavior. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in the U.K., Ukraine and Canada, Phonexa supports agencies, brands and publishers with transparent, automated marketing solutions designed to drive ROI and scalability.