David Stelzer is the president of Xsolla, a global video game commerce company. With over 20 years in the digital entertainment industry, he brings deep expertise in gaming, business development, marketing, product strategy and leadership. Prior to joining Xsolla, Stelzer led the games division for Unreal Engine at Epic Games, where he drove growth and innovation across platforms. He has held senior roles at multiple companies, building high-performing teams and forging partnerships with organizations ranging from startups to industry giants. His knowledge spans Free-to-Play models, mobile gaming (iOS, Google Play) and major platforms like Xbox, PlayStation and Switch. Stelzer’s specialties include strategy, licensing, global operations and monetization – making him a key force in the evolving gaming landscape. As president, he is focused on expanding Xsolla’s global reach and helping developers launch and scale games across markets. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Xsolla supports major titles such as Valve, KRAFTON and NetEase through its commerce solutions.