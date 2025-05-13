SDS Capital Group

Founder & CEO

Deborah La Franchi, founder and CEO of SDS Capital Group, is a trailblazer in impact investing and a champion for women in finance. With 24 years in the industry, she has led SDS since 2001, managing $1.5 billion across six funds focused on combating poverty through private-sector capital. Her firm’s $185 million Supportive Housing Fund is the first private equity fund to finance 100% of acquisition and construction costs for permanent supportive housing without public funding, creating 2,500 units across California. Nationally, SDS’ American South Fund Management has committed $138 million to 23 projects, delivering 5,400+ housing units in 10 Southern states. Across 90 investments, SDS has helped create 24,800 jobs and 3,650 affordable housing units, primarily in communities of color. A UCLA and Georgetown graduate, La Franchi fosters diversity within SDS—50% of investment staff are women or minorities—and runs an inclusive internship program.

