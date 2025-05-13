Tang & Java

Chief Executive Officer

Diana I. Lua is the founder of Tang & Java, a coffee and gelato shop known for its handcrafted, low-sugar treats and Filipino-inspired flavors. A chef, entrepreneur and mother of four – two with autism – she created Tang & Java to foster inclusion, support special needs families and share her culture through food. With four years in the industry, Lua has grown her business into a beloved community hub. She’s expanded catering services, secured partnerships with local schools and maintained a commitment to sustainability by using organic, locally sourced ingredients. Despite challenges like the pandemic and wildfires, she has demonstrated resilience and strategic leadership. An active advocate for autism awareness, Lua hosts sensory-friendly events and job training programs at Tang & Java and collaborates with schools and nonprofits. She serves on several local business and school boards, championing women- and minority-owned businesses. Her next goals include opening a second location and launching a special needs employment initiative.

