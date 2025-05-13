Doll Amir & Eley LLP

Co-Founder

Dina Doll is the co-founder of Doll Amir & Eley LLP, a boutique litigation firm where she has helped lead the practice through two decades of steady growth. With 26 years in the legal field, she is a seasoned civil litigator and certified mediator who has resolved over 100 complex cases for the Los Angeles Superior Court and in private practice. In addition to her legal work, Doll is a prominent legal analyst featured across national media outlets including CNN, Law & Crime, Court TV and MeidasTouch, offering commentary on high-profile trials and political-legal issues. Her thought leadership extends to published articles in Bloomberg Law and other outlets where she addresses timely legal and constitutional topics. An active civic leader, she serves as a delegate for the California Democratic Party, a Manhattan Beach City Commissioner and a board member for multiple local and statewide political and educational initiatives.