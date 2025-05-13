Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

CEO & Managing Partner

Donna L. Wilson, CEO and managing partner of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is a leader and one of the few LGBTQIA+ women heading an Am Law 200 firm. Since assuming the role in 2019, she has transformed Manatt into a national legal and consulting powerhouse, achieving record revenue growth – including $453 million in 2024 – while prioritizing innovation, inclusivity and long-term strategy. Under Wilson’s leadership, Manatt restructured into industry-focused groups and recruited top talent across legal, government and business sectors. A first-generation college graduate and University of Virginia Law alum, she has advanced a culture of authenticity, earning Manatt repeated Mansfield and Women in Law Empowerment Forum certifications. She has redefined recruitment practices, valuing diverse backgrounds and real-world experience. During the pandemic, Wilson’s steady leadership ensured fiscal strength and employee well-being. She serves on the L.A. County Bar’s Data Privacy Section and is a member of the LGBT Bar.