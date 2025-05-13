Gavel

Founder & CEO

Dorna Moini is the founder and CEO of Gavel, a legal technology platform transforming how legal services are delivered. With six years in the industry, she launched Gavel after seeing firsthand, as a pro bono attorney at Sidley Austin, how repetitive legal processes could be streamlined through automation. Her vision: build a “TurboTax” for law to close the access-to-justice gap affecting 92% of people in need. Today, Gavel empowers 14,000 users across 23 countries and 60 languages. Legal professionals using Gavel report saving up to 90% of document drafting time and increasing client capacity tenfold. In 2023, Gavel won “Best Technology” from the American Legal Technology Awards. Moini’s leadership has made Gavel a vital tool for legal aid and law firms alike. She is an ABA Legal Rebel, Fastcase 50 honoree and serves on the Legal Services Corporation’s Emerging Leaders Council. Gavel also supports nonprofits like the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles, helping scale services for underserved communities.

