Spark Biomedical

Chief Technology Officer

Dr. Alejandro Covalin is the co-founder and chief technology officer of Spark Biomedical, where he leads research, development and intellectual property strategy for groundbreaking wearable neurostimulation treatments. With over 25 years of experience and 18 patents to his name, he has been instrumental in advancing drug-free solutions for opioid withdrawal, behavioral health and chronic pain. Most recently, Dr. Covalin spearheaded the development and FDA clearance of Sparrow® Ascent, Spark’s second-generation wearable device designed for both in-clinic and at-home opioid withdrawal treatment. Notably, he ensured the device’s telehealth compatibility, enabling broader patient access – including in Los Angeles County through Peninsula Health Center. A UCLA alumnus, his innovative work continues to expand nationwide, supported by major grants from the NIH and DoD. He also serves as managing member of AtidTek, where he advises firms on neuromodulation and wireless medical technologies. Dr. Covalin’s vision and technical leadership are reshaping how life-saving treatments are developed, delivered and accessed across the healthcare landscape.

