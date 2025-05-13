Apollo Strategy Group Inc.

Founder & CEO

Dr. Apollo Emeka is the founder and CEO of Apollo Strategy Group, a Pasadena-based consulting and executive coaching firm helping leaders and organizations drive high-performance results through courageous strategy, cultural transformation and inclusion. A former FBI analyst and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, his unconventional path – from 4th-grade dropout to Ph.D. – informs his people-first, purpose-driven leadership model. Since launching Apollo Strategy Group in 2017, Dr. Emeka has helped generate over $500 million in value for clients across tech, real estate, entertainment and professional services. Over the past 24 months, he has continued expanding his impact through the Achievement Index podcast, amplifying diverse voices in venture capital and leadership and through thought leadership on inclusive governance and veteran leadership. An active civic leader, he serves on several boards at USC and advises REEF’s initiative to increase capital access for BIPOC real estate developers. Dr. Emeka’s firm is known for combining elite strategic insight with authentic, values-driven engagement to help organizations unlock their full potential.