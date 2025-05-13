ELIMS

Founder & Chief Dental Officer

Dr. Casey Lau, founder & chief dental officer of ELIMS, is a respected dentist, entrepreneur and advocate for sustainable oral care with 23 years in the industry. He is the founder of ELIMS, a science-backed oral care brand known for clean ingredients and eco-friendly packaging. Under his leadership, ELIMS has earned national acclaim, including Forbes’ 2024 recognition of its Magic Melt-Away Teeth Whitening Masks as “Best Whitening Strips for Sensitive Teeth.” A UCLA School of Dentistry graduate, Dr. Lau also runs Mid-Valley Dental Care in Northridge and serves as the official dentist for California State University, Northridge (CSUN), providing expert care to students and athletes. He’s a leader in biocompatible dentistry and a mentor to aspiring dental professionals. In the past year, he has driven ELIMS’ expansion and championed sustainability in oral care, reducing plastic waste through biodegradable product development. Dr. Lau supports local charities and advocates for accessible, ethical dental care.