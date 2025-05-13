(Elisabeth Millay)

California Liver Research Institute

President & CEO

Dr. Edward Alfonso Mena is a liver disease expert and founder, president & CEO of the California Liver Research Institute (CLRI), with over 20 years in the field. He is dedicated to improving liver health outcomes through research, patient care and community outreach, particularly within Latino, Armenian, Asian and Egyptian populations. Dr. Mena leads free screening events and educational initiatives focused on hepatitis B and C, cirrhosis and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Under his leadership, CLRI has conducted over 80 clinical trials and partners with institutions like Cedars-Sinai and USC to advance liver care. In 2023, he was appointed to the board of directors of the Huntington Medical Research Institutes and will join the National Hispanic Health Foundation board in 2025. Dr. Mena has received numerous honors, including the Hispanic Health Leadership Award and the Innovative Leader Award from the Liver Health Foundation. His work continues to improve outcomes across high-risk communities in Los Angeles County.

