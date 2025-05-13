Oculogenex, Inc.

Founder & CEO

Dr. Hema L. Ramkumar, a board-certified ophthalmologist and retinal surgeon, is the founder and CEO of Oculogenex, a biotech company pioneering gene therapy for macular degeneration. With over eight years in the industry, she is dedicated to transforming treatment from disease management to blindness prevention. Frustrated by the limitations of frequent ocular injections, Dr. Ramkumar launched Oculogenex in 2020 to develop a regenerative gene therapy for high-risk age-related macular degeneration (AMD). With support from the NSF and CASIS, her team achieved several breakthroughs, including identifying a key epigenetic regulator, optimizing therapy efficacy and creating a novel macular delivery device. In 2024, their therapy became the first gene therapy sent to space in live animals, with results showing improved retinal function. Following a successful FDA pre-IND meeting, Oculogenex is preparing for clinical trials. Dr. Ramkumar also serves on multiple industry boards and is recognized for her leadership in retinal research.

