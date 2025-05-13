CarbonCapture Inc.

Chief Technology Officer

As chief technology officer of CarbonCapture Inc., Dr. Saeb Besarati is at the forefront of advancing Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology, turning scientific innovation into scalable climate solutions. With 15 years of experience in carbon capture, renewable energy and system engineering, he has led the transformation of CarbonCapture from lab-scale prototypes to the successful launch of the Leo Series – its first commercial DAC module capable of removing 500 tons of CO₂ annually. Over the past two years, Besarati has spearheaded the development of a state-of-the-art testing facility in Los Angeles, built a high-performing multidisciplinary team and expanded the company’s patent portfolio to protect innovations in sorbents, structured adsorbers and system architectures. He has also forged strategic partnerships with leading organizations in materials science and energy, accelerating CarbonCapture’s technology and supply chain capabilities. A recognized thought leader with over 20 peer-reviewed publications, Besarati has positioned both the company and Los Angeles as leaders in climate innovation.