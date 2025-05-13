She Ready Foundation

Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Thyonne Gordon, CEO of the She Ready Foundation, leads impactful programs supporting youth in foster care through internships, leadership training and dignity-restoring resources. With over 35 years of experience, she is a seasoned business strategist, executive coach and two-time Emmy-nominated producer dedicated to creating sustainable growth and social change. Her leadership spans a decade as executive director of A Place Called Home in South Los Angeles and five years scaling CoachArt’s mentorship platform for chronically ill youth. At She Ready, Dr. Gordon has expanded programs to serve hundreds of foster youth and distribute more than 2,000 pieces of luggage annually. She is also a podcaster and advocate for aging communities, hosting AARP’s In Clear Terms. Her film, From Watts to Africa, was featured at the 2015 PanAfrican Film Festival, and she is currently filming a docuseries on health disparities in the Black community. Dr. Gordon also serves on the board of WhiteHall Arts Academy.