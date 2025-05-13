California State University, Office of the Chancellor

Chief Information Officer

Ed Clark is the chief information officer for the California State University (CSU) system, where he oversees technology strategy for the nation’s largest four-year public university system. In the past 12-24 months, he has led CSU’s groundbreaking AI initiatives, positioning it as the largest AI-integrated public university system in the U.S. He launched the CSU Student Companion, an AI-powered tool that enhances open educational resources and improves accessibility and affordability for students. Clark also orchestrated the largest cloud migration in U.S. higher education history, moving CSU’s PeopleSoft system to AWS in just seven months with zero disruption. His leadership was key to developing Graduate365 dashboards, enabling real-time analytics to support students. Beyond CSU, he serves on several boards, including the National Center for Teacher Residencies and the SoCalCIO Advisory Board. Through collaboration with state and industry leaders, Clark continues to drive innovation and operational excellence across CSU’s 23 campuses, impacting over half a million students, faculty and staff across California.