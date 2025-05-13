General Counsel

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

Ed Kaufman serves as general counsel at Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., leading global legal and privacy teams and playing a pivotal role in the company’s growth and innovation strategy. With over 40 years of legal and executive experience, he has guided public and private companies across technology, IP, M&A and employment law. Since joining Cornerstone, Kaufman has been instrumental in major acquisitions, including SkyHive Technologies and Talespin in 2024. These deals significantly expanded Cornerstone’s capabilities in AI-driven skills intelligence and immersive XR training, positioning the company at the forefront of workforce transformation. Previously, Kaufman served as general counsel for organizations including World Wrestling Entertainment, THQ, Sonifi Solutions and pocket.watch. At Cornerstone, his leadership helps balance risk, compliance and strategic growth, reinforcing the company’s mission to build agile, future-ready workforces. Kaufman’s contributions continue to shape the HR technology industry, making Cornerstone a global leader in learning and talent development.

