Antelope Valley Medical Center

Chief Executive Officer

Edward Mirzabegian is the CEO of Antelope Valley Medical Center (AVMC), a 420-bed acute care hospital serving more than 220,000 patients annually across 1,500 square miles in Northern Los Angeles County. With over 35 years in healthcare leadership and experience overseeing 28 hospitals in seven states, he has transformed AVMC into one of the region’s most advanced and essential medical centers. Under Mirzabegian’s leadership, AVMC expanded critical services, including a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center and new heart procedures such as TAVR, Mitral Valve Clip and LAAO. Recent infrastructure additions include a 7,200-square-foot Emergency Department expansion, a new Infusion Suite, a state-of-the-art Biplane Cath Lab and an AI-enhanced MRI. He is also planning a new hospital to meet future state safety standards and upcoming services like a Kidney & Pancreas Transplant program, Pediatric ICU and robotic Lung Biopsy. Mirzabegian is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a board member of the Hospital Association of Southern California.

