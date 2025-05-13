Pablove Foundation

Executive Director

Emily Keith is the executive director of the Pablove Foundation, bringing eight years of nonprofit leadership experience to the fight against pediatric cancer. She leads the organization’s mission to fund innovative cancer research, support families and improve the lives of children through the arts. Before joining Pablove, Keith held leadership roles at Claris Health, including vice president of advancement and communications, gaining deep expertise in operations, outreach and community engagement across L.A.’s medical and mental health nonprofit sectors. A passionate arts advocate, she holds a B.A. in theater and education from Ohio Wesleyan University and previously founded a musical theater company for children. Her creative background and dedication to empowering youth align with Pablove’s vision of helping children live love-filled lives today and strive for cancer-free lives tomorrow. Keith serves on the boards of Claris Health and Pablove.

