Emily Lou Steenwyk

ForensisGroup

Chief Marketing Officer

Emily Steenwyk is the marketing manager at ForensisGroup, where she has led a transformative digital strategy since 2020. With over a decade of experience, she spearheaded a digital overhaul that increased website traffic by 300%, doubled leads and grew revenue by 30% from 2022 to the present. Her integration of AI, SEO and PPC strategies has kept the company competitive in a rapidly evolving market. Steenwyk also drives key sponsorships within the legal industry and manages ForensisGroup’s social responsibility efforts, including the “One Tree Planted” initiative – planting nearly 7,000 trees worldwide – and the “ForensisGroup Gives Back Program.” She serves as co-social chair for ProVisors Pasadena 8 and has supported youth and education initiatives through Girls Who Code and Girls on the Run. A former teacher, she brings empathy and resilience to her leadership, even after losing her home in the Eaton Canyon Fire. Steenwyk holds degrees from California Lutheran, USF, Arizona State-FIDM and City College of New York.