Ontario International Airport Authority

SVP of Communications & Marketing

Eren Laurel Cello is the senior vice president of communications and marketing at Ontario International Airport (ONT), where she has redefined how mid-sized airports engage travelers, grow brand recognition and fuel economic development. Since joining ONT six years ago, she has built a full-scale marketing and communications department from the ground up and led the airport through a transformative period of growth following its transition to local control. Cello’s award-winning “Not So Fast” campaign generated over $90 million in revenue and earned recognition from ACI-NA, the Moodie Awards and the Communicator Awards. She has grown her department from three to 17 team members, launched strategic advertising, consumer research and community engagement initiatives, and positioned ONT as a nationally recognized hub. Beyond the airport, Cello mentors emerging professionals, serves as vice president of the AAF Inland Empire board and speaks globally on airport marketing.

