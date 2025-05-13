Akido Labs

Chief Financial Officer

Eric Chin is chief financial officer at Akido Labs, where he leads the company’s accounting and finance teams while supporting its accelerated national growth strategy. With 20 years of experience in corporate finance and healthcare, he brings deep financial expertise to one of the most innovative companies in digital health. Prior to joining Akido, he served as CFO of ApolloMed, where he helped scale the organization by implementing internal financial controls and leading corporate finance, capital allocation and investor relations. Chin has also held key leadership roles at S&P 500 companies Public Storage and Alexandria Real Estate Equities and began his career at Ernst & Young. A Certified Public Accountant and Certified Healthcare Financial Professional, he blends traditional financial discipline with a passion for health innovation. He also serves on the board of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles and mentors UCLA alumni, while actively supporting causes like Covenant House California.