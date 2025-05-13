Best Best & Krieger LLP

Managing Partner

Eric Garner is the managing partner of Best Best & Krieger LLP (BBK) and a leading authority in water rights law with 37 years of experience. He has played a central role in major groundwater adjudications in California, contributed to drafting the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act and advised international governments and organizations on water legislation. As BBK’s managing partner since 2005, Garner has led the firm through significant growth, doubling its size and expanding into new regions, including Washington, D.C. and Oregon. He has overseen four law firm mergers and prioritized innovation, diversity and attorney wellness. Under his leadership, BBK has earned top national rankings for diversity and workplace culture. Garner also integrates technology firmwide and champions wellness initiatives. A published author and adjunct professor at USC Gould School of Law, he’s received numerous accolades, including California Lawyer of the Year and Law360 MVP. He serves on the boards of the International Bar Association and the International Water Resources Association.