Hawke Media

Founder & CEO

Erik Huberman is the founder and CEO of Hawke Media, one of the fastest-growing marketing consultancies in the U.S. With 16 years of industry experience, Huberman has helped over 5,000 brands – from startups to global giants like Red Bull, Casamigos, and Crocs – scale through a flexible, outsourced CMO model that brings top-tier marketing strategy to businesses of all sizes.

His entrepreneurial journey began during the real estate market crash, which led him to launch and sell two successful e-commerce businesses by the age of 26. These early ventures shaped his deep understanding of business growth, adaptability and the needs of modern brands.

In 2014, Huberman founded Hawke Media with a vision to revolutionize how businesses access marketing expertise. Under his leadership, the company quickly grew into a full-service consultancy known for delivering performance-driven, tailored solutions across industries. Hawke Media distinguishes itself through Hawke AI, a proprietary platform launched over eight years ago that leverages machine learning to analyze over $500 million in ad spend across 8,000 brands. It provides data-backed insights that elevate strategic decision-making and redefine AI’s role in marketing.

Huberman is also the founder of Hawke Ventures, a venture capital fund that has invested in over 50 high-growth startups. His passion for entrepreneurship, mentorship and innovation extends beyond business, making him a key figure in Los Angeles’ startup ecosystem.

A frequent keynote speaker, Huberman has presented at CES, SXSW, Shoptalk, Cannes Lions and more. He is an active member of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) and a strong advocate for minority-owned businesses and emerging entrepreneurs. His bestselling book, “The Hawke Method,” offers a proven framework for sustainable marketing growth.

Huberman also fosters community through Hawke’s Happy Hours and Hawkefest, an annual marketing summit. He recently led the Community Brigade Fundraiser in response to the Los Angeles wildfires, raising critical funds for local volunteer firefighters.

A graduate of the University of Arizona, Huberman has received numerous accolades, including Forbes 30 Under 30, CSQ 40 Under 40, Inc.’s Top 25 Marketing Influencers, and Entrepreneur of the Year from The International Business Awards.

Huberman’s blend of innovation, leadership and community impact continues to redefine the marketing industry and inspire the next generation of business leaders.