ID Auto, LLC / CARiD

Chief Technology Officer

Eugene Kovshilovsky is a seasoned technology executive with 25 years of experience in software engineering, e-commerce and tech leadership. He currently serves as chief technology officer at ID Auto, LLC, parent company of CARiD.com, where he drives innovation, strategic planning and technology infrastructure to support growth. Previously, as SVP of software engineering at CarParts.com, Kovshilovsky helped lead a turnaround that resulted in record profitability and a 31% revenue increase in 2022. At EnterpriseAlumni, he scaled the engineering team and helped secure major clients like SAP and Nestlé. As CTO at CarLotz, he restructured teams and established a scalable tech roadmap that drove the company to break even. At ID Auto, Kovshilovsky continues to implement data-driven strategies, foster collaboration and lead major infrastructure projects. A graduate of California State University, Los Angeles, he also contributes to the tech community, including speaking at CISO Think Tank events.