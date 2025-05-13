NantG Power, LLC

Chief Technology Officer

Fabio Albano is the chief technology officer of NantG Power, LLC, bringing over 20 years of expertise in advanced battery technologies and lithium-ion battery manufacturing. A leading innovator in the energy storage and electric mobility sectors, he has authored and patented more than 50 domestic and international technologies, including novel solid-state electrolytes and advanced manufacturing methods. Albano’s leadership spans both startups and established companies, including NexTech Batteries, NantEnergy, Fisker, ZAF, XALT Energy and Sakti3-Dyson. At NantG Power, he oversees the development of next-generation lithium-ion solutions, supporting the buildout of a cutting-edge R&D center in Culver City, California, equipped for full cell assembly, active materials synthesis and high/low-temperature testing. He also leads the company’s scale-up strategy, which includes a planned 3GWh manufacturing facility to commercialize R&D breakthroughs. Known for his forward-thinking approach, Albano plays a critical role in advancing battery innovation to meet growing global energy demands. His educational background includes a degree from the University of Michigan.