Fabio Albano
NantG Power, LLC
Chief Technology Officer
Fabio Albano is the chief technology officer of NantG Power, LLC, bringing over 20 years of expertise in advanced battery technologies and lithium-ion battery manufacturing. A leading innovator in the energy storage and electric mobility sectors, he has authored and patented more than 50 domestic and international technologies, including novel solid-state electrolytes and advanced manufacturing methods. Albano’s leadership spans both startups and established companies, including NexTech Batteries, NantEnergy, Fisker, ZAF, XALT Energy and Sakti3-Dyson. At NantG Power, he oversees the development of next-generation lithium-ion solutions, supporting the buildout of a cutting-edge R&D center in Culver City, California, equipped for full cell assembly, active materials synthesis and high/low-temperature testing. He also leads the company’s scale-up strategy, which includes a planned 3GWh manufacturing facility to commercialize R&D breakthroughs. Known for his forward-thinking approach, Albano plays a critical role in advancing battery innovation to meet growing global energy demands. His educational background includes a degree from the University of Michigan.