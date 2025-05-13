Shamel

Co-Founder & CEO

Feras Alfuqaha is the co-founder and CEO of Shamel, a cutting-edge software platform transforming film and TV production management through automation and intuitive design. With over a decade of experience in development, production management and film accounting, he blends creative expertise with operational precision. A graduate of the American Film Institute, Alfuqaha has led numerous complex productions and recently wrote, produced and directed Lifeline, a critically acclaimed film released in February 2024. At Shamel, he has driven the development of powerful tools that allow users to generate shooting schedules, budgets and call sheets from a script in minutes – dramatically reducing manual labor and errors. Under his leadership, the platform has expanded its features, launched new subscription models and gained traction across Los Angeles and beyond. Alfuqaha is also an active mentor to emerging filmmakers, offering guidance on production, financing and distribution.

