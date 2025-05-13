Cognos Therapeutics, Inc.

Chief Executive Officer

Frank Adell is a tenured technology leader and visionary, distinguished for his innovative contributions to the medical device industry. Since 2015, he has served as Chief Executive Officer of Cognos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company specializing in advanced implantable pump devices for critical neurological and oncological indications. Under his leadership, Cognos Therapeutics has made significant strides in developing transformative therapeutic solutions.

A cornerstone of Adell’s strategy is the robust protection of intellectual property; he has driven Cognos to file fifty-seven patents, with thirty-three issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and internationally. This commitment safeguards the company’s first-tier technological strength. Among his most notable achievements at Cognos is the development of a sophisticated smart implanted pump, the SINNAIS™, designed for treating cancer and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. This AI-enabled device facilitates localized drug administration with a feedback loop, bypassing the blood-brain barrier. Furthermore, Cognos is pioneering Neuro Microdialysis on cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), a game-changing technology with promising potential for Alzheimer’s patient treatments. This innovation has garnered the interest of Dr. Rudy Tanzi at Harvard, leading to collaborative efforts for first-in-man human clinical trials.

Prior to Cognos, Adell co-founded Senor-Kinesis Corporation (SKC), a spin-off from Pharmaco-Kinesis, funded by Larry Ellison’s Tako Venture Capital. In 2020, Ellison’s team became majority shareholders, and SKC was rebranded as Autonomous Medical Devices Incorporated. Adell’s entrepreneurial journey began in 1980 at Bechtel Corporation, where he was a shield and design engineer for the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plants.

Adell holds a Bachelor of Science with an emphasis in nuclear engineering from the University of Washington and an advanced A-level degree from Walsall College of Technology, England. He also completed a Professional Program in Leadership at MIT in 2008. His contributions have been recognized with prestigious accolades, including the Congressional Order of Merit (2007) and the Congressional Medal of Distinction (2008) presented by President George W. Bush, alongside recognitions from the White House and the Federal Aviation Administration. Adell attributes his success to his profound passion for his field and an unwavering desire to positively impact society. He is also a member of The Wall Street CEO Council and the CEO Initiative for Fortune 500 Magazine.