eHealth, Inc.

SVP, General Counsel

Gavin Galimi, general counsel of eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH), has played a key role in the company’s transformation over the past 24 months, guiding legal strategy amid rapid growth and innovation. With 25 years of legal experience and a background in healthcare, he ensures compliance in a shifting regulatory landscape while advancing eHealth’s mission to make health insurance more accessible. Since joining eHealth three years ago, Galimi has overseen the legal aspects of strategic initiatives including the expansion of Medicare Advantage plans, enhancement of the company’s digital enrollment platform and formation of major partnerships with healthcare providers and insurers. His expertise in negotiations and regulatory matters has been instrumental in eHealth’s success. A USC Gould School of Law graduate, he also serves as chairperson of the board at the USC Credit Union. Galimi advocates for consumer-focused healthcare policy and leads corporate social responsibility efforts at eHealth, reinforcing the company’s commitment to ethics, access and community engagement.