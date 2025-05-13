Lifelong Learning Administration Corporation

Chief Financial Officer

Guita Sharifi is a seasoned financial executive with over 20 years of experience, currently serving as CFO at Lifelong Learning, which supports a national network of personalized education charter schools. Prior to this, she held CFO roles in major healthcare organizations serving vulnerable populations. Sharifi has received numerous accolades, including the 2024 Lifetime Achievement CFO of the Year and the 2019 Outstanding Nonprofit CFO of the Year by the Orange County Business Journal. She has been featured in Forbes and named to the OC500 list in both 2019 and 2024 for her industry influence. A passionate community leader, she has served on over 25 nonprofit boards and currently co-chairs the Orange County CFO Leadership Council. Sharifi also represents the 5th District on the Measure M Taxpayers Oversight Committee. She holds degrees from Eastern Michigan University, Pepperdine University and a Ph.D. from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.