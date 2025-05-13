Amritt, Inc.

Chief Executive Officer

As chief executive officer of Amritt, Inc., Gunjan Bagla has spent over two decades helping U.S. companies successfully engage with India’s complex and rapidly growing economy. He founded the firm in 2002 after earning degrees from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and Southern Illinois University and quickly became one of the country’s foremost experts on U.S.-India trade and strategy. Under his leadership, Amritt has supported major clients such as Boeing, Cisco, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Disney and Warner Bros. In 2024, Bagla successfully led the effort to establish a new Indian consulate in Los Angeles and managed critical supply chain and regulatory initiatives for California-based companies in biotech and medical devices. Named Best South Asian Executive of 2024 by SABAN, he continues to influence policy and business through speaking engagements with organizations such as the Orange County World Affairs Council and India International Impact.