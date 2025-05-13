Banc of California

President

Hamid Hussain is the president of Banc of California, overseeing the strategy and execution of all client-facing teams. A financial services veteran with over 30 years of experience, he was promoted to president in 2022 after leading the bank’s commercial and real estate banking division. Under his leadership, the bank renewed its title sponsorship of the SoCal Venture Pipeline, launched Build@Banc to support early-stage startups and expanded its specialty lending team. Hussain also promoted key leaders across community banking to strengthen regional operations. Prior to joining Banc of California, he spent a decade at Wells Fargo as executive vice president, leading a national real estate team with oversight of sales strategy and risk. He holds an M.B.A. in finance from Queen’s University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Toronto. Active in community service, Hussain has served on boards including the USS Potomac Association and the American Heart Association.

