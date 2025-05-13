Universe Holdings

Founder & CEO

Henry Manoucheri is the founder and CEO of Universe Holdings, a privately held multifamily investment and management firm established in 1994. With over 40 years in the industry, he has led Universe to become a major force in Southern California’s multifamily market, growing its portfolio to $2.5 billion and over 7,500 apartment units nationwide and abroad. Known for value-add and off-market transactions, Universe has expanded its footprint from San Diego to Ventura and recently entered Florida and New Jersey. In 2024, the firm acquired a 250-unit property in Tampa and added its second New Jersey asset. Manoucheri emphasizes innovation, diversity and long-term value, with average annual returns exceeding 20%. He has fostered a culture of meritocracy and inclusivity, doubling the company’s staff in three years and supporting the professional growth of his team and family. He also serves on several boards and is president of the Helkeinu Foundation.

