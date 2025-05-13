Cornerstone

Chief Executive Officer

Himanshu Palsule has been steering Cornerstone as CEO since January 2022, redefining transformational leadership and propelling the organization to new levels of innovation and customer satisfaction. With an extensive background of over 35 years in global leadership roles, he is recognized for his authenticity, intellectual curiosity and a strong results-oriented focus. His leadership style has fostered a culture of excellence at Cornerstone, enabling the company to stabilize during rapidly changing market conditions and establish itself as a leader in areas like workforce agility, skills development and AI-driven human solutions.

Before joining Cornerstone, Palsule served as president of Epicor, where he was responsible for managing vertical businesses and product operations. His previous roles include serving as CTO and head of strategy at Sage Software, along with leadership positions at Open Systems International, Man-Trak and HCL. A defining feature of his tenure at Cornerstone is his strategic approach to building an exceptional executive team. Recognizing the integral role of leadership in driving results, he has expanded the leadership bench, including appointing a Chief Customer Officer to ensure that customer focus permeates throughout the organization. Additionally, he formed a Senior Leadership Team (SLT) comprising 25 experienced leaders, facilitating cross-functional collaboration to successfully execute company-wide initiatives.

Palsule’s vision of “pioneering the path to agility” has been a game changer for Cornerstone and its customers. This vision links employee agility to organizational success, allowing clients to anticipate skill gaps, embrace change and cultivate purpose-built employees. Cornerstone’s advanced solutions exemplify this commitment, supporting growth and adaptability at scale. This belief in the transformative power of people is at the heart of his leadership philosophy, fostering a culture of curiosity, innovation and continuous improvement within the company.

Beyond his professional responsibilities, Palsule actively engages with the local community in Santa Monica. Notably, he organized blood stem cell drives at Cornerstone campuses in response to a friend’s cancer diagnosis, showcasing his dedication to impactful community efforts. Under his leadership, Cornerstone has received global accolades for innovation in talent and learning. His ability to align vision with execution has resulted in notable product advancements, strategic acquisitions and initiatives that underscore Cornerstone’s pioneering status in the industry. For Palsule, effective leadership is about building connections and empowering individuals, highlighting the essential role people play in driving meaningful change within organizations.