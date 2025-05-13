Think Together

VP of Talent Acquisition & Organizational Development

Since joining Think Together in 2021, Holly Perry, VP of talent acquisition & organizational development, has led transformative talent strategies that support the organization’s mission of changing the odds for students. She oversees recruitment and organizational growth efforts that support over 200,000 students across California. Under Perry’s leadership, the talent team doubled operational staff, expanded services in Los Angeles County and helped deliver impactful programs in STEM, social-emotional learning and more to 61,903 students. She champions innovation and collaboration, implementing modern recruitment strategies and leveraging data analytics to attract top talent. Her efforts earned her the 2024 Randy Barth Leadership Award for embodying Think Together’s mission and values. Perry holds degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin and UCLA Anderson School of Management. She also serves as marketing director for the Underwater Sunshine Festival. Think Together partners with schools statewide to deliver nationally recognized expanded learning programs.