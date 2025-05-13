Lemonlight

Founder & CEO

Hope Horner is the founder and CEO of Lemonlight, a leading video production company recognized globally for its tech-driven approach to content creation. Under her leadership, Lemonlight has earned over 30 industry awards, including six consecutive Inc. 5000 rankings, and serves top brands like Amazon, Google, Facebook and Tesla. With 15 years in digital media and entrepreneurship, Horner launched Lemonlight in 2014 from her bedroom and grew it into a global powerhouse with 100+ employees and a network of 3,500+ cinematographers across 60+ markets. Recently, she led the development of a proprietary SaaS platform, integrating AI tools to streamline video production at scale. Featured in Harvard Business Review, Forbes and Fast Company, she mentors students at Pepperdine and UCLA and advises early-stage startups. Passionate about empowering women in business, Horner champions the next generation of female entrepreneurs. She holds a degree from Pepperdine University and continues to shape the future of media through innovation and leadership.

