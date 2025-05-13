Aspivix

Chief Marketing Officer – U.S. General Manager

Ikram Guerd is the CMO and U.S. general manager at Aspivix, a FemTech company revolutionizing gynecological care. With over 20 years of global healthcare experience, she has led marketing efforts at Procter & Gamble, Danaher and startups across Europe and the U.S. Since 2023, Guerd has spearheaded Aspivix’s U.S. launch, building its California-based C-Corp and driving awareness for Carevix™, a non-traumatic, FDA-cleared cervical device that reduces pain during gynecological procedures. Her viral campaign reached 3.3 million plus views on TikTok, sparking widespread conversation about women’s health and influencing clinical adoption. She launched Aspivix’s first U.S. clinical study and secured media coverage in The New York Times, Forbes, NBC News, CBS Mornings and more. Guerd was named Marketer of the Year and Woman of Influence in Healthcare by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2024. She serves on boards, including Inspiring Girls USA and Bionirs, and mentors young professionals.