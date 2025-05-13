LA Sports & Entertainment Commission

Chief Financial Officer

Irene Klepp is chief financial officer of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (LASEC), where she oversees finance and risk management for high-profile events. Since joining in 2020, she has led financial operations for Super Bowl LVI, the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship and other major events including the MLB All-Star Game, U.S. Open Championship, Wrestlemania and NCAA tournaments. Klepp established LASEC’s CFO office, built its accounting team and implemented treasury, budgeting and risk functions. She also supports ChampionLA and Business Connect, initiatives promoting community impact, small business engagement and diverse supplier inclusion around major events. Previously, she was CFO and SVP of administration at the Richard Nixon Foundation, managing finances for its $25-million renovation and 200+ annual events. She also led Klepp & Associates, an outsourced CFO firm and held finance roles at Verizon Wireless and Western Digital. Klepp has served on multiple finance-focused boards and volunteers with SCORE Orange County.