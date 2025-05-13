MGA Entertainment

Founder, President & CEO

Isaac Larian, founder, president and CEO of MGA Entertainment, embodies the American Dream. Arriving in the U.S. in 1971 with $753, he built MGA into one of the world’s largest privately held toy and entertainment companies. Since founding the company in 1979, Larian has launched global brands including L.O.L. Surprise!™, Bratz®, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™ and MGA’s Miniverse™, the top new toy of 2023. With a motto of “Fortune favors the bold,” he drives innovation, launching six new brands in 2024 and expanding into entertainment through MGA Studios and the acquisition of Pixel Zoo Animation. MGA’s 2024 merger with Zapf Creation AG further strengthens its global footprint. Larian founded MGA Cares to support children impacted by war, disaster and illness, and actively supports organizations like Toys for Tots and Children’s Hospital LA. His 46-year career continues to transform the industry and bring joy to millions of children worldwide.