Memento Mori Hospitality

Founder, Owner, Restauranteur

Jackson Kalb, founder of Memento Mori Hospitality, began his culinary journey at age 11 in Pacific Palisades, launching a catering business before apprenticing under Josiah Citrin at Mélisse for six years. He refined his skills at top restaurants while attending Cornell’s School of Hotel Administration, then managed for Hillstone before launching his own venture. In 2018, after hundreds of rejections, he opened Jame in El Segundo with just $90,000, 22 seats and four employees – alongside his partner Melissa. The pair built a loyal following and caught investor attention. In 2020, they opened Ospi amid the pandemic, propelling rapid growth. Today, Kalb oversees eight restaurants and more than 300 employees under Memento Mori Hospitality, which includes the Italian concepts Jame, Jemma and Ospi.

