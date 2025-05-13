Carbon Mapper

Chief Financial Officer

Jade Dhatchayangkul is the chief financial officer of Carbon Mapper, where she plays a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s financial strategy and operations to support its mission of combating climate change through advanced satellite-based monitoring of methane and CO₂ emissions. With a 15-year career spanning scientific research institutions and aerospace organizations – including NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Maxar Technologies and the Giant Magellan Telescope – she brings a unique blend of financial leadership and technical acumen. At Carbon Mapper, Dhatchayangkul was the first dedicated finance hire and has since built critical financial systems, secured millions in funding and negotiated a landmark data license agreement with Planet Labs that enables open-access emission data through 2030. Prior to becoming CFO in 2023, she served as director of finance and administration, driving operational improvements and aligning financial systems with long-term strategic goals. She also serves on the board of directors for the Glendale Area Schools Credit Union, contributing to local financial stewardship and governance.

