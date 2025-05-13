Morale Matters

Founder

Jamison Roy, founder of Morale Matters, brings 24 years of experience in operations, brand development, financial analysis and leadership. A third-generation operations expert, he helped grow his family’s restaurant business from one to 15 locations, reaching over $90 million in annual revenue, with six venues consistently ranked among the nation’s Top 100 Bars & Restaurants. Roy also served as brand development and portfolio manager at Brown-Forman, where he drove 350-450% sales growth for global brands. He has since consulted for real estate and wealth management firms and now leads Morale Matters, a firm focused on operational excellence and workplace culture across industries. Known for simplifying complex challenges and leading by example, he is passionate about creating positive, people-centered work environments. Roy actively serves on multiple local chamber boards, including the West Valley Warner Center and Ventura chambers. He studied at Musicians Institute and believes a hospitality mindset is the key to business success in any industry.

