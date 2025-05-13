Akido Labs

CTO & Co-Founder

Jared Goodner is the co-founder of Akido Labs and leads its AI, product and engineering teams. With a background in biomedical engineering and neural networks, he co-founded the USC Digital Health Lab, which laid the foundation for Akido and its groundbreaking ScopeAI – the world’s first AI system designed to think like a doctor. Goodner’s work bridges artificial intelligence and healthcare innovation. He has received a Fisher Fellowship for innovation, served as a VentureWell Ambassador and is a founding board member of Grid110, a nonprofit dedicated to making the entrepreneurial path more equitable, inclusive and accessible, and the Future Communities Institute, a nonprofit working to solve some of society’s most complex issues, including homelessness, disease prevention and the future of work. In 2024, Akido Labs was named to Deloitte’s Fast 500 Tech list and recognized by Newsweek as one of the World’s Top Health Tech Companies. In 2023, Ernst & Young named Goodner and his co-founders Los Angeles Entrepreneurs of the Year.