Jeffrey A. Sklar

Sklar Kirsh LLP

Co-Chairman

Jeffrey Sklar is a founding partner and co-managing partner of Sklar Kirsh LLP, a leading boutique law firm in Los Angeles. With over 22 years of legal experience, he also serves as co-chair of the firm’s corporate practice, advising clients across industries on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partner disputes and executive compensation. Since co-founding the firm in 2013, Sklar has helped guide its growth to a 60-person team, known for delivering exceptional results in corporate, real estate, entertainment and litigation matters. He is also the creator of The Practice of You, a podcast and consulting firm focused on lawyer wellness and law firm optimization. Named among The Best Lawyers in America, he is known for his leadership and client-centered approach. Sklar is active in the community, serving on several nonprofit and legal boards, including Friends of the IDF and the Stephen Wise Temple.