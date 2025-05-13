Consensus Cloud Solutions

Chief Technology Officer

Jeffrey Sullivan is the chief technology officer at Consensus Cloud Solutions, where he leads product strategy and technology innovation to advance digital cloud fax and interoperability solutions. With 35 years of experience in tech leadership, he has been instrumental in evolving the company’s flagship eFax® into a robust, AI-powered platform that transforms unstructured data into structured, actionable information. Under Sullivan’s leadership, Consensus achieved major milestones, including HITRUST certification for eFax Corporate® and jSign®, and FedRAMP® High Authorization for its federal solution, ECFax®. He also led the award-winning Compliance 365 security project, earning the 2024 CSO Award. A recognized authority in AI and data exchange, he chairs DirectTrust’s Interoperable Secure Cloud Fax Consensus Body, driving efforts to standardize secure fax communications across regulated industries. Sullivan holds an M.A. in artificial intelligence from the University of Pittsburgh and a B.S. in psychology and computer science.