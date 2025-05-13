Laserfiche

VP of People

Jenny Bode is the vice president of people at Laserfiche, where she leads the global people strategy for the Long Beach-based SaaS company specializing in intelligent content management and business process automation. Since joining in 2021, she has driven initiatives that align business growth with a people-first culture, launching leadership development programs, modernizing recruitment strategies and enhancing employee benefits in collaboration with the CFO. Bode’s work has significantly improved employee engagement, retention and well-being across Laserfiche’s international offices. She also leads the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts, forging impactful partnerships with organizations such as the YMCA and U.S. Vets to advance digital inclusion and community engagement. With a focus on scalable, inclusive HR practices, she has positioned Laserfiche as a top employer while supporting its rapid expansion. Bode’s strategic leadership continues to strengthen the company’s culture, workforce and community impact as Laserfiche grows its global footprint across North America, Europe and Asia – ensuring HR systems, values and initiatives remain cohesive.