CaskX

Founder & CEO

Jeremy Kasler, founder & CEO of CaskX, is revolutionizing alternative investments by merging fintech innovation with the tradition of whiskey. Since launching CaskX in 2019, he has opened access to whiskey cask investing, a once-niche market, by creating a transparent, tech-driven platform. CaskX enables individuals to invest in full casks of bourbon, Scotch and American whiskey, handling storage, insurance and portfolio management. Under Kasler’s leadership, the company has facilitated over 30,000 cask investments and earned a spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 20 in financial services with 1,690% growth. It also placed No. 2 in the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2024 Disruptors Awards. His 20-year entrepreneurial career spans multiple industries, including founding Art Futures Group in Hong Kong, which made Chinese contemporary art investment more accessible. At CaskX, he continues to turn overlooked assets into viable investment strategies, blending technology and tradition to reshape the whiskey market and empower a new generation of investors.

