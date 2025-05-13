REVOLVE

Chief Financial Officer

Jesse Jacob Timmermans is the chief financial officer of REVOLVE (NYSE: RVLV), where he oversees finance, accounting, treasury and administration. Since joining REVOLVE eight years ago, he has led the company through its 2019 IPO, guided it through the COVID-19 pandemic and supported strategic M&A efforts and global expansion, including entry into physical retail. With 26 years in the industry, Timmermans brings extensive experience and leadership to the next-generation fashion retailer, which serves Millennial and Gen Z consumers with a curated selection of lifestyle products. He earned his degree from Central Washington University. In addition to his role at REVOLVE, he serves on the board of Operation Open Water, a nonprofit supporting active-duty military, veterans and first responders through fellowship, mentorship and open water experiences. REVOLVE’s dynamic platform connects millions of consumers, thousands of global influencers and over 1,000 brands, reinforcing its position as a trusted source of fashion inspiration and discovery.