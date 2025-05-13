Belkin International

Chief Legal Officer

Jo Taylor is the chief legal officer at Belkin International, where she oversees all legal functions, including global contracts, IP, antitrust, data protection, employment law and litigation. With over 16 years of legal experience and 12 at Belkin, she is known for delivering practical, forward-thinking advice across jurisdictions. She has led key initiatives such as Belkin’s tariff mitigation strategies, global anti-counterfeit efforts and antitrust-compliant pricing models. Taylor negotiates the company’s largest partner agreements and is praised as a “relentless negotiator” and steady leader under pressure. A graduate of King’s College London with a postgraduate diploma in IP law from Oxford, she previously held roles at Freshfields, Paramount Pictures International and Sony Computer Entertainment Europe. As Belkin’s first female and foreign-educated general counsel, she champions diversity and inclusion, advancing initiatives like the ABA’s General Counsel Pledge and diversity scoring for outside counsel. Taylor is also a dedicated community advocate, leading Belkin’s wildfire relief efforts.