Brethren Hillcrest Homes

Chief Financial Officer

Joel Brouwer is a seasoned financial executive with over 20 years of experience in the technology sector, recognized for his expertise in navigating complex financial landscapes and implementing impactful strategies that enhance operational efficiency. Throughout his career, Brouwer has demonstrated exceptional analytical skills and a forward-thinking approach, allowing him to make significant contributions to the organizations he has worked with, especially in adapting to the fast-paced and ever-evolving tech environment.

A pivotal moment in Brouwer’s life occurred when he became actively involved in caring for a family member during their final stages of life. This deeply personal experience opened his eyes to the various challenges confronted by senior living communities and highlighted the critical importance of compassionate care. Witnessing the struggles, victories and intricacies of his family member’s journey inspired him to transition toward a career that would enable him to positively affect the lives of others.

Motivated by this newfound purpose, Brouwer made the bold decision to leave the technology industry and enter the nonprofit sector. In 2024, he joined Brethren Hillcrest Homes as chief financial officer, where he applies his extensive financial knowledge to ensure the organization’s sustainability and growth while fostering a strong commitment to providing high-quality care for all residents.

In his role at Brethren Hillcrest Homes, Brouwer is responsible for overseeing financial operations, strategic planning and budgeting. He collaborates closely with the leadership team to develop initiatives that not only enhance the quality of life for residents but also ensure the organization remains financially sound. Brouwer’s unique blend of experience in technology and personal insight into senior care positions him as a leader dedicated to elevating the lives of seniors and their families.

Brethren Hillcrest Homes is the largest senior living community located in La Verne, California, offering a wide range of services, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, respite care and skilled nursing. With a reception of 574 beds, the facility is renowned for its compassionate staff, particularly in caring for dementia patients, and is celebrated for its excellent home-cooked meals. Set on a picturesque six-and-a-half-acre campus, the community provides a serene environment for seniors to thrive and enjoy a high quality of life.